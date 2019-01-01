 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
ELEKTRA - EIGHTH

by The Locals Laboratory

$40.00MSRP

About this product

A daytime favorite. Dark green dense buds with lots of orange strains. Mixing the classic CBD favorite ACDC with ERP gives you premium CBD hemp strain for the ages. Elektra is known for its high terpene profile and unique earthy smell with hints of pine, wood, citrus and fuel. Creates a super mellow effect on the body while boosting focus and memory. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage. Has been said to help: Stress, Anti-inflammatory, Pain, Depression and Anxiety* MIX & MATCH STRAINS 1/8 - $40 1/4 - $70 1/2 - $125 1oz - $225 PRE-ROLLS $13 / 2 FOR $20 / VARIETY PACK (5) $40 UNDER 0.3% DELTA 9 THC - THIS PRODUCT IS US FARM BILL COMPLIANT *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About this brand

Established in 2018, bringing you only the freshest Industrial Hemp buds. Straight from the farm. We are plant-based, no oils. Specializing in the flower at its purest form. It’s organic! Containing premium high levels of CBD and low (legal) levels of THC (.3%). U.S. Farm Bill compliant. Must be 21 years of age to purchase. We are NOT doctors. We CANNOT treat or cure you. But if you like it and it makes you feel good of course we’ll take some credit! @thelocalslab on Instagram No Oils.