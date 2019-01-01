About this product
Smooth and smoky. Medium CBD hemp that inherits a unique flavor profile of candied apples and sweet cherry, counterbalanced by more tame earthy notes. Its effects may take some time to taper in, but once they do, expect to experience the mind-body balance of invigorating euphoria and deep physical relaxation. This strain is optimal for evening usage. Has been said to help: Stress, Spasticity, Depression, Pain, Insomnia* MIX & MATCH STRAINS 1/8 - $40 1/4 - $70 1/2 - $125 1oz - $225 PRE-ROLLS $13 / 2 FOR $20 / VARIETY PACK (5) $40 UNDER 0.3% DELTA 9 THC - THIS PRODUCT IS US FARM BILL COMPLIANT *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.