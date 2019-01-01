About this product

**Book direct through our website** With backpacks, water bottles, a healthy trail lunch and transportation provided, all you need to do dress for the day and meet your guide at your front door. You'll leave the city far behind and immerse yourself in the natural wonders that surround Victoria. You can pick one park and have the chance to explore it in depth or split your time between multiple parks to experience more varied ecosystems. Beaches, lakes, and summits, see it all in one amazing day. The Natural Connection is built to serve those who may be lacking in "Outdoor Experience". You will talk directly with your guide about your personal fitness level, what you would like to see while hiking, and any outdoor experience you may have. Based on your answers, your guide will create a unique adventure tailored to your specifics. We'll stop by a local dispensary before our hike and guests who are 19+ may make purchases. Product availability will be unpredictable as supply chains evolve to serve this new industry. Your favourite strain may not be available :(