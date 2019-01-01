About this product

**Book Direct through our Website** The Natural Connection is built to serve those who may be lacking in "Outdoor Experience". You will talk directly with your guide about your personal fitness level, what you would like to see while hiking, and any outdoor experience you may have. Based on your answers, your guide will create a unique adventure tailored to your specifics. With backpacks, water bottles, a healthy trail snack and transportation provided, all you need to do dress for the day and meet your guide at your front door. We'll stop by a local dispensary before our hike and guests who are 19+ may make purchases. Product availability will be unpredictable as supply chains evolve to serve this new industry. Your favourite strain may not be available :(