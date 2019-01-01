About this product
The Organic Leaf CBD Pet Treats are full of the benefits of our phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Your furry companion deserves our premium formula which is easy to give and supports your pet’s quality of life. CBD Pet Chews use water-soluble hemp powder and come in a beef flavor pets love. Our premium treats contain 2mg of CBD per serving. One jar contains 60mg of CBD (30 chews), 2mg per Chew.
The Organic Leaf specializes in premium quality Broad Spectrum CBD Products. Hemp Tinctures in 500mg. 1000mg & 1500mg, CBD Fruit Gummies, CBD Softgels for Every day, CBD Softgels with curcumin, CBD Topical Balm, CBD pet Treats and Hemp 250mg Oil. Organic ingredients, Non-GMO, USA Grown.