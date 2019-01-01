The Organic Leaf - Broad Spectrum CBD Topical Balm 500mg 1 oz
The Organic Leaf CBD premium topical pain rub with broad Spectrum hemp extract that is rich in cannabinoids including 450mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per 1-ounce jar or 900mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per 2-ounce jar. A balanced combination of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, beeswax and aromatic essential of organic Eucalyptus and lavender oils which helps soothe muscles and support skin health.
The Organic Leaf specializes in premium quality Broad Spectrum CBD Products. Hemp Tinctures in 500mg. 1000mg & 1500mg, CBD Fruit Gummies, CBD Softgels for Every day, CBD Softgels with curcumin, CBD Topical Balm, CBD pet Treats and Hemp 250mg Oil. Organic ingredients, Non-GMO, USA Grown. Affiliate Opportunity with FREE signup. Make up to 30% Commissions. United States & Canada Here is a great opportunity to join The Organic Leaf, work from anywhere and make commissions. As an Affiliate, you can earn commissions and bonuses just by referring us to your friend, co-workers and family. Earning potential is unlimited!