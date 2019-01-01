 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. The Organic Leaf - Broad Spectrum Everyday CBD with Curcumin 25mg Softgels

The Organic Leaf - Broad Spectrum Everyday CBD with Curcumin 25mg Softgels

by The Organic Leaf

About this product

The Organic Leaf CBD Softgels with Curcumin provide a easy-to-swallow capsule. Each Softgel is made using water-soluble nano emulsion technology, shown to increase absorption up to 200% over an oil-based CBD product.

About this brand

The Organic Leaf specializes in premium quality Broad Spectrum CBD Products. Hemp Tinctures in 500mg. 1000mg & 1500mg, CBD Fruit Gummies, CBD Softgels for Every day, CBD Softgels with curcumin, CBD Topical Balm, CBD pet Treats and Hemp 250mg Oil. Organic ingredients, Non-GMO, USA Grown. Affiliate Opportunity with FREE signup. Make up to 30% Commissions. United States & Canada Here is a great opportunity to join The Organic Leaf, work from anywhere and make commissions. As an Affiliate, you can earn commissions and bonuses just by referring us to your friend, co-workers and family. Earning potential is unlimited!