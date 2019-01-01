About this product
Anyone looking for a water pipe with great function and aesthetics? Then this is the pipe for you! This is such a unique piece that will catch the eyes of anyone you show it off to! This piece is truly a piece of art and this piece features a spinner in the middle. This pipe stands at 13 inches.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
The Oven Company
We are an online smoke shop that specializes on bringing the best products for our customers at the best price! We also like to keep things simple and have our customers constantly be on their toes. To do this we keep a small collection and we switch up our products season by season. You will never get tired of us, because we constantly have new things cookin' in the oven!