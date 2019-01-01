About this product
Howlite is one of the more popular gemstones with amethyst for crystal lovers and collectors. This beautiful gemstone is considered to be a stone of calm and tranquility. It is also believed to help control rage and negative impulses. Howlite can also help with developing a patience, tolerance, and can help bring a positive outlook on life. This pipe is great for people who need some peace in their lives.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
The Oven Company
We are an online smoke shop that specializes on bringing the best products for our customers at the best price! We also like to keep things simple and have our customers constantly be on their toes. To do this we keep a small collection and we switch up our products season by season. You will never get tired of us, because we constantly have new things cookin' in the oven!