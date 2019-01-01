 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Sesh Supply Colored Glass Blunt

Sesh Supply Colored Glass Blunt

by The Oven Company

$11.99MSRP

About this product

From Sesh Supply comes, the "Sesh Slider", a glass pipe perfect for those on the go. Similar to a chillum, but this piece allows the user to load more tobacco per sesh. Pull back the inner glass tube to set the amount. Push in the tube in to ash when finished. Available in multiple colors, with a gold Sesh Supply logo on each pipe.

About this brand

We are an online smoke shop that specializes on bringing the best products for our customers at the best price! We also like to keep things simple and have our customers constantly be on their toes. To do this we keep a small collection and we switch up our products season by season. You will never get tired of us, because we constantly have new things cookin' in the oven!