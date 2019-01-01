 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Starry Night Crystal Pipe

by The Oven Company

$29.99MSRP

About this product

These pipes are made out of pure sandstone and are hand-crafted by an experienced crystal craftsman. This beautiful pipe appears to look like a clear starry night sky. Blue sandstone is not just loved for its beautiful appearance, but also for the its healing properties. Blue sandstone healing properties help reduce stomach tension and benefits arthritic conditions. Also, blue sandstone is thought to be a very lucky stone and is a recommended stone for people seeking professions in the entertainment industry; blue sandstone will help you gain recognition. BONUS GIFT: This beautiful pipe also comes with a pouch to carry the pipe around in.

About this brand

We are an online smoke shop that specializes on bringing the best products for our customers at the best price! We also like to keep things simple and have our customers constantly be on their toes. To do this we keep a small collection and we switch up our products season by season. You will never get tired of us, because we constantly have new things cookin' in the oven!