High-End Customization We’re manufacturers that think like designers. We do custom tube packaging for pre-rolls to edibles, and anything in between. Complete customization with full-color printing, foil stamping, embossing, UV, labels, and Pantone matching. Choose from a variety of papers and finishes. Limited only by your imagination, not your cannabis package form or size.
Paper Tube Co.
Sought out by Cannabis Growers & Dispensaries for when Retail Marijuana Packaging matters! Be it CBD or THC infused products like vape pens and cartridges, blunts and pre-rolls, oils and concentrates or edibles, marijuana comes in all shapes and sizes. Let’s package your weed with a look and feel that screams…or whispers, Quality Cannabis Package = Quality Cannabis Product!