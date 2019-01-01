 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
High End Custom Paper Tube Packaging

by Paper Tube Co.

About this product

High-End Customization We’re manufacturers that think like designers. We do custom tube packaging for pre-rolls to edibles, and anything in between. Complete customization with full-color printing, foil stamping, embossing, UV, labels, and Pantone matching. Choose from a variety of papers and finishes. Limited only by your imagination, not your cannabis package form or size.

Sought out by Cannabis Growers & Dispensaries for when Retail Marijuana Packaging matters! Be it CBD or THC infused products like vape pens and cartridges, blunts and pre-rolls, oils and concentrates or edibles, marijuana comes in all shapes and sizes. Let’s package your weed with a look and feel that screams…or whispers, Quality Cannabis Package = Quality Cannabis Product!