About this product

The vaporizer cartridge is our flagship product here at Pat Pen. For good reason, too. We do it right. This is where it all began for our team, and it continues to provide the greatest vape pen available to our customers since day one. We have come a long way since then and we continue to innovate daily. While our competitors cut their products with thinning agents like polyethylene glycol (P.E.G.) and coconut oil, we at Pat Pen offer a purity pledge to our customers, simply meaning our vaporizer pens come to you as 100% CO2 hash oil with terpenes added to enhance the vapor and aid in its mind-bending effects. Many strain offerings are on deck and have been distributed throughout Colorado.