 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Indica Cartridge 0.6g | MED

Indica Cartridge 0.6g | MED

by The Pat Pen

Write a review
The Pat Pen Concentrates Cartridges Indica Cartridge 0.6g | MED

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The vaporizer cartridge is a flagship product at Pat Pen. Pat Pen offers a purity pledge to our customers, simply meaning our vaporizer pens come to you as 100% CO2 hash oil with terpenes added to enhance the vapor and aid in its mind-bending effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Pat Pen Logo
Our goal is to provide Colorado with only the highest quality CO2 extracted cannabis oil. The Pat Pen's experienced team of extractors work 365 days a year to ensure that we are constantly and consistently producing the clearest, purest oil on the market. Not only do we produce great oil, but we also pride ourselves in having the best customer service around. Check out our product line and see what Pat can do for you.