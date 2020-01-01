 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Strawberry Cough Cartridge 0.5g

by The Pat Pen

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

About this brand

The Pat Pen Logo
Our goal is to provide Colorado with only the highest quality CO2 extracted cannabis oil. The Pat Pen's experienced team of extractors work 365 days a year to ensure that we are constantly and consistently producing the clearest, purest oil on the market. Not only do we produce great oil, but we also pride ourselves in having the best customer service around. Check out our product line and see what Pat can do for you.