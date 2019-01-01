About this product
Honestly Herbals Triple Strength THC Painstick is made with 100% natural ingredients making it exceptionally rich in vitamins and omega acids that are great for your skin. It is 3 times as concentrated as the original painstick. This product is non-psychoactive, The CO2 cannabis oil in this stick makes for a powerful pain reliever. It comes in a deodorant-style container, making it easy to open and apply.
About this brand
The Pat Pen
Our goal is to provide Colorado with only the highest quality CO2 extracted cannabis oil. The Pat Pen's experienced team of extractors work 365 days a year to ensure that we are constantly and consistently producing the clearest, purest oil on the market. Not only do we produce great oil, but we also pride ourselves in having the best customer service around. Check out our product line and see what Pat can do for you.