The Pharm exists to provide quality, sustainable plant medicine at an affordable price. A deep understanding of the plant combined with our transparent practices allows us to produce medicine as nature intended it. At our 320,000 sq. ft. sun-grown Dutch Glass Greenhouse, we’re committed to using sustainable practices such as an underground geothermal well to naturally heat water, keep energy use low and limit waste. Our Pharm to patient operation allows us to pass our savings on to those who matter most to us - our patients.