Juicy sweet and a sharp citrus is the delectable yield of a cross between citrus and skunk. Powerful enough to relax muscles, yet contains a buoying bounce that fosters mental clarity. Notes | Citrus, Orange, Sweet Effects | Creative, Happy, Motivated
The Pharm
Clementine
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Caryophyllene
Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
