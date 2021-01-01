 Loading…

Sativa

Clementine 1g

by The Pharm

Juicy sweet and a sharp citrus is the delectable yield of a cross between citrus and skunk. Powerful enough to relax muscles, yet contains a buoying bounce that fosters mental clarity. Notes | Citrus, Orange, Sweet Effects | Creative, Happy, Motivated

Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices. We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis. We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.

Clementine

Clementine
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.

