  5. Grape Pie 7g Pre-Packed Flower
Hybrid

Grape Pie 7g Pre-Packed Flower

by The Pharm

The Pharm Cannabis Flower Grape Pie 7g Pre-Packed Flower

About this product

The Pharm 7 gram pre-packed flower in Grape Pie is an Indica leaning hybrid strain. Our Pharm-fresh buds are grown in a sustainable Dutch Greenhouse and harvested at their peak to ensure the freshest possible product. Our growing practices produce strong cannabinoid and terpene profiles, creating an unparalleled entourage effect and full flavor profile.

About this strain

Grape Pie

Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.

 

About this brand

The Pharm exists to provide quality, sustainable plant medicine at an affordable price. A deep understanding of the plant combined with our transparent practices allows us to produce medicine as nature intended it. At our 320,000 sq. ft. sun-grown Dutch Glass Greenhouse, we’re committed to using sustainable practices such as an underground geothermal well to naturally heat water, keep energy use low and limit waste. Our Pharm to patient operation allows us to pass our savings on to those who matter most to us - our patients.