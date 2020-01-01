GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The Pharm 7 gram pre-packed flower in Grape Pie is an Indica leaning hybrid strain. Our Pharm-fresh buds are grown in a sustainable Dutch Greenhouse and harvested at their peak to ensure the freshest possible product. Our growing practices produce strong cannabinoid and terpene profiles, creating an unparalleled entourage effect and full flavor profile.
Be the first to review this product.
Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.