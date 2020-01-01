 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  5. Jack Herer Cartridge 0.5g
Sativa

Jack Herer Cartridge 0.5g

by The Pharm

The Pharm Concentrates Cartridges Jack Herer Cartridge 0.5g

About this strain

Jack Herer

Jack Herer
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

About this brand

The Pharm Logo
The Pharm exists to provide quality, sustainable plant medicine at an affordable price. A deep understanding of the plant combined with our transparent practices allows us to produce medicine as nature intended it. At our 320,000 sq. ft. sun-grown Dutch Glass Greenhouse, we’re committed to using sustainable practices such as an underground geothermal well to naturally heat water, keep energy use low and limit waste. Our Pharm to patient operation allows us to pass our savings on to those who matter most to us - our patients.