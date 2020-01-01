GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The Pharm 7 gram pre-packed flower in King Mamba #4 is a Hybrid strain. The Pharm flower is grown in a sustainable Dutch greenhouse. Buds are harvested at their peak to ensure the freshest possible product. Our growing practices produce strong cannabinoid and terpene profiles, creating an unparalleled entourage effect and full flavor profile.
Be the first to review this product.
A new kush cultivar from Karma Genetics, King Mamba is a cross between Cali Kush Farm Mamba and Biker Kush. This strain does everything you could ask for from an OG Kush strain, bringing a traditional terpene profile, high yields, and resin-drenched buds. Consumers can expect gassy, piney, and citrus aromas alongside a high that will shoot you out of a cannon and leave you baked on the couch for hours to come.