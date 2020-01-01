 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Moonshine Haze #7
Sativa

Moonshine Haze #7

by The Pharm

The Pharm Cannabis Flower Moonshine Haze #7

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Pharm 7g bagged flower is grown in a sustainable Dutch greenhouse. Buds are harvested at their peak to ensure the freshest possible product.

About this strain

Moonshine Haze

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Moonshine Haze by Rare Dankness Seeds is a mostly sativa strain bred by combining Nevil's Wreck and Amnesia Haze.

About this brand

The Pharm exists to provide quality, sustainable plant medicine at an affordable price. A deep understanding of the plant combined with our transparent practices allows us to produce medicine as nature intended it. At our 320,000 sq. ft. sun-grown Dutch Glass Greenhouse, we’re committed to using sustainable practices such as an underground geothermal well to naturally heat water, keep energy use low and limit waste. Our Pharm to patient operation allows us to pass our savings on to those who matter most to us - our patients.