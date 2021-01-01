About this product
Pineapple Orange tastes like the morning before a good day. This strain will keep you upbeat with a positive mental attitude.Pineapple Orange is said to provide an upbeat, cerebral high with a decent body buzz. Notes | Sweet, Tropical, Pineapple Effects | Euphoric, Energetic, Focused
Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices. We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis. We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.
