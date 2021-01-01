 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pineapple Orange 1g

Pineapple Orange 1g

by The Pharm

Write a review
The Pharm Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Orange 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Pineapple Orange tastes like the morning before a good day. This strain will keep you upbeat with a positive mental attitude.Pineapple Orange is said to provide an upbeat, cerebral high with a decent body buzz. Notes | Sweet, Tropical, Pineapple Effects | Euphoric, Energetic, Focused

About this brand

The Pharm Logo
Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices. We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis. We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review