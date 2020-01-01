Gorilla Glue Gelato Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The Pharm pre-rolls contain 2 0.5g pre-rolls. No Trim. No Shake. Only Full Buds. Sled Dawg is an 75/25 indica dominant hybrid created through crossing White Dawg and Cherry Mountain. This flower gets its name from its lineage as well as its super frosty appearance. Sled Dawg buds have fluffy, dark olive green nugs that are spattered with bright red hairs and completely coated from top to bottom in frosty white crystal trichomes. Aromas of grape cotton candy and sweet berries, with a heavy pungent skunky overtone as the flower is burned. The flavor is of sweet berry cotton candy with a light touch of earthy herbs upon exhale.
Be the first to review this product.