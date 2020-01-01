Gorilla Glue Gelato Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The Pharm pre-rolls contain 7 0.5g pre-rolls. No Trim. No Shake. Only Full Buds. Slurricane is an Indica leaning hybrid strain.
Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries.