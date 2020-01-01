 Loading…
  5. Larry OG Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Larry OG Cartridge 1g

by The Phoenix dispensary

The Phoenix dispensary Concentrates Cartridges Larry OG Cartridge 1g

About this strain

Larry OG

Larry OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Larry OG, also called Lemon Larry, is yet another member of the famous ocean-grown family. Originally created in Orange County, this indica is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Larry OG produces a potent yet easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects are happy but not overwhelming. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average.

