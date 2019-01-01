About this product
The Polar Pipe uses a patented heat exchange process via copper coils sealed into ice and water. Smoke is super-cooled and condensed instantly as it flows through the copper producing huge, effortless hits, with no water vapor. It works much like an air conditioner turns hot air cold, except of course in this case hot, harsh smoke is super-cooled. Since smoke and water don't mix there is never any nasty water vapor.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
The Polar Pipe
The Polar Pipe produces super-cooled, super-condensed, huge effortless hits that gently expand, by way of a patented heat exchange process. Water and smoke never mix so there is never any nasty water vapor.