 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bowl pieces
  5. Del Mar pipe

Del Mar pipe

by The Pursuits Of Happiness

Write a review
The Pursuits Of Happiness Smoking Bowl Pieces Del Mar pipe
The Pursuits Of Happiness Smoking Bowl Pieces Del Mar pipe
The Pursuits Of Happiness Smoking Bowl Pieces Del Mar pipe

$85.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Del Mar fits comfortably into the palm of your hand, evoking the serenity of a relaxing on a warm secluded beach. Cast in stoneware from the shape of a found shell. Bowl, mouth piece, and interior are glazed in glossy white for easy clean up. Shell–like matte glaze on exterior. - Stoneware - Slipcast & Hand finished - 5" long x 2" wide

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Pursuits Of Happiness Logo
TPOH pipes are known for being sleek and minimal with a focus on function and design aesthetic.