Hybrid

Jelly Breath

by The Raven & The Rose Organic Farms

About this product

About this strain

Jelly Breath

Jelly Breath

Bred by an unknown breeder, Jelly Breath is a cross of Mendo Breath and Do-Si-Dos. Both strains share OG Kush Breath lineage, which brings forward a strong sedative high from head to toe. Dense buds are sugar-coated and often a rich purple hue. As for the terpenes, people can expect a delicious lip-smacking and throat-coating jelly, kush, and cookies flavor profile.

About this brand

