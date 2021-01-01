 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. Raw Advantage 300mg Topical Body Lotion

Raw Advantage 300mg Topical Body Lotion

by The Raw Botanics Co.

Write a review
The Raw Botanics Co. Topicals Lotions Raw Advantage 300mg Topical Body Lotion

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

The smooth consistency of our Raw Advantage CBD Hand and Body Lotion will leave your skin feeling moisture-rich—without feeling greasy, sticky, or oily. This product contains Vitamin A and D, glycerin, aloe vera, almond oil, lemongrass & ginger terpenes, and Vitamin E. Nano-amplified to increase bioavailability and provide quicker onset action. This means you can use less product because your body is able to efficiently absorb more of it, so you get more for less! Product Description: 4oz / 300 mg Active Broad Spectrum No additives or preservatives Lemongrass & Ginger Terpenes Made in the USA from premium organically grown Kentucky Hemp Vitamin A, D, E, Aloe Vera, Almond Oil Ethically Sourced Vegan and Cruelty-Free Easily Absorbed in Your Skin Benefits: Antibacterial and Anti-fungal Stress Reducer Anti-inflammatory Muscle Relaxation Sleep Aid

About this brand

The Raw Botanics Co. Logo
The Raw Botanics Co produces naturally grown, medical grade hemp-derived exotic cannabinoids CBD, CBN, CBG, & CBC. All of the products are custom formulated combining hemp with adaptogens, functional mushrooms and custom terpenes to enhance your wellbeing and provide an enhanced entourage effect.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review