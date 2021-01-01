About this product

Our timed-released Raw Recovery features hemp-derived cannabinoids and an essential oil blend that acts quickly to dissolve muscle tension by utilizing the soothing coolness of menthol blended with the uplifting aromas of lavender and rosemary. Nano-amplified to increase bioavailability and provide quicker onset action. This means you can use less product because your body is able to efficiently absorb more of it, so you get more for less! Product Description: 50/ml / 500mg Active Broad Spectrum CBD No additives or preservatives 2% Menthol Made in the USA from premium organically grown Kentucky Hemp Vitamin E Ethically Sourced Vegan and Cruelty-Free Easily Absorbed in Your Skin Benefits: Pain Relief Antioxidant Anti-inflammatory Muscle Relaxation Increase Circulation Skin Hydration