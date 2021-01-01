About this product

Our Raw Recovery cooling roll-on allows for a convenient, mess-free, and deeply penetrating application of CBD. This topical provides a cooling sensation as the CBD absorbs through the skin to help dissolve muscle tension, delivering relief through the uplifting aromas of essential oils and the soothing coolness of menthol. Nano-amplified to increase bioavailability and provide quicker onset action. This means you can use less product because your body is able to efficiently absorb more of it, so you get more for less! Product Description: 3oz / 500mg Active Broad Spectrum CBD No additives or preservatives 2% Menthol Made in the USA from premium organically grown Kentucky Hemp Rosemary, Lavender, White Camphor, Eucalyptus, & Ginger Ethically Sourced Vegan and Cruelty-Free Easily Absorbed in Your Skin Benefits: Pain Relief Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory Muscle Relaxation Increase Circulation Skin Hydration