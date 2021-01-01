About this product

The ultimate stress-relieving and brain-enhancing formula, RELAX helps you unwind and brighten your outlook while helping to enhance your mental stamina and focus. RELAX will help you seize the day. Nano-amplified to increase bioavailability and provide quicker onset action. This means you can consume less product because your body is able to efficiently absorb more of it, so you get more for less! With coconut-sourced MCT oil to improve the delivery of hemp’s much-acclaimed nutrients and to ensure a great tasting product. Terpenes Proprietary RELEX Blend: Peppermint Terpenes, Spearmint Terpenes. Alpha Terpineol, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene, Terpinolene, Nerolidol, Borneol, Phytol, Citronellol, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpinene, Gamma-Terpinene Adaptogens: Ashwagandha and Lion’s Mane Premium Quality: We use premium quality ingredients in our products, so you can be sure our RELAX hemp extract is the best quality available. Great Taste: We add premium MCT oil from coconuts to improve uptake of the hemp extract and to give RELAX CBD + CBC its smooth taste without a harsh burn. 1ml CBD/CBC per serving / 900mg active CBD and 100mg active CBC per bottle 30+ servings Broad Spectrum Hemp-Extract (<0.0% THC) Made in the USA from premium organically grown Kentucky Hemp No additives or preservatives No Sugar, Gluten-Free, Keto, and Paleo-friendly Ethically sourced, Vegan, and Cruelty-free Proprietary focus and stress relief specific cannabinoids, terpenes, and adaptogen formula Tasting notes of lychee Benefits: Anti-anxiety Improve Memory & Focus Stress Relief Anti-inflammatory Immunity