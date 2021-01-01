About this product

Designed to initiate your body’s natural sleep cycle, REST is your nighttime ritual. A sedative blend of terpenes and adaptogens, REST utilizes the power of CBN to help you achieve deep sleep and wake up feeling refreshed. Nano-amplified to increase bioavailability and provide quicker onset action. This means you can consume less product because your body is able to efficiently absorb more of it, so you get more for less! With coconut-sourced MCT oil to improve the delivery of hemp’s much-acclaimed nutrients and to ensure a great tasting product. Terpenes Proprietary REST Blend: Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Nerolidol, Terpinol, Phytol, Borneol, Alpha-Terpineol, Alpha-Pinene Adaptogens: Ashwagandha and Reishi Premium Quality: We use premium quality ingredients in our oils, so you can be sure our hemp seed extract drops are the best quality available. Great Taste: We add premium MCT oil from coconuts to improve uptake of the hemp extract and to give REST its smooth taste without a harsh burn. Ethically sourced, Vegan Friendly & Cruelty-Free: All of our products are 100% natural and free from artificial flavoring, coloring, and additives. Our hemp is ethically sourced from a collective of growers that share our environmental philosophy and refrain from using pesticides on their farms. Our products are vegan-friendly and 100% cruelty-free. We are so confident in the quality of our product that we offer a 100% money-back guarantee if you’re not completely satisfied with your product. 1ml CBD/CBN per serving / 900mg active CBD and 100mg active CBN per bottle 30+ servings Broad Spectrum Hemp-Extract (<0.0% THC) Made in the USA from premium organically grown Kentucky Hemp No additives or preservatives No Sugar, Gluten-Free, Keto, and Paleo-friendly Ethically sourced, Vegan, and Cruelty-free Proprietary sedative-specific cannabinoids, terpenes, and adaptogen formula Tasting notes of coconut, citrus, and ginger Benefits: Sleep Support Stress Relief Anti-inflammatory Immunity