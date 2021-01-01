About this product

Designed to initiate your body’s natural sleep cycle, REST is your nighttime ritual. A sedative blend of terpenes and adaptogens, REST utilizes the power of CBN to help you achieve deep sleep and wake up feeling refreshed. Nano-amplified to increase bioavailability and provide quicker onset action. This means you can consume less product because your body is able to efficiently absorb more of it, so you get more for less! Terpenes Proprietary REST Blend: Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Nerolidol, Terpinol, Phytol, Borneol, Alpha-Terpineol, Alpha-Pinene Adaptogens: Ashwagandha and Reishi Premium Quality: We use premium quality ingredients in our oils, so you can be sure our hemp is best quality available. Ethically sourced & Cruelty-Free: All of our products are 100% natural and free from artificial flavoring, coloring, and additives. Our hemp is ethically sourced from a collective of growers that share our environmental philosophy and refrain from using pesticides on their farms. This product 100% cruelty-free. We are so confident in the quality of our product that we offer a 100% money-back guarantee if you’re not completely satisfied with your product. 750mg active CBN per bottle (25mg per Softgel) 30 servings Broad Spectrum Hemp-Extract (<0.0% THC) Made in the USA from premium organically grown Kentucky Hemp No additives or preservatives No Sugar, Gluten-Free, Keto, and Paleo-friendly Ethically sourced and Cruelty-free Proprietary sedative specific cannabinoid, terpenes, and adaptogen formula Benefits: Sleep Support Stress Relief Anti-inflammatory