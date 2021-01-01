About this product

Boost your immunity, enhance your recovery, ease a hangover—RESTORE can help do it all. The go-to product for people who want the maximum benefit of CBD and adaptogens, RESTORE will help reinvigorate your mind, body, and soul. Nano-amplified to increase bioavailability and provide quicker onset action. This means you can consume less product because your body is able to efficiently absorb more of it, so you get more for less! With coconut-sourced MCT oil to improve the delivery of hemp’s much-acclaimed nutrients and to ensure a great tasting product. Terpenes Proprietary RESTORE Blend: Lemongrass Terpenes, Lime Terpenes, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Beta-Pinene, Humulene, Sabinene, Geraniol, Phytol, Terpinolene, Alpha-Terpineol, Alpha-Terpinene, Alpha-Pinene, Gamma-Terpinene Adaptogens: Ashwagandha, Cordyceps, Turkey Tail, and Turmeric Premium Quality: We use premium quality ingredients in our oils, so you can be sure our hemp is the best quality available. Ethically sourced & Cruelty-Free: All of our products are 100% natural and free from artificial flavoring, coloring, and additives. Our hemp is ethically sourced from a collective of growers that share our environmental philosophy and refrain from using pesticides on their farms. Our products 100% cruelty-free. We are so confident in the quality of our product that we offer a 100% money-back guarantee if you’re not completely satisfied with your product. Product Description: 375mg active CBD & 375mg active CBG per bottle (25mg per Softgel) 30 servings Broad Spectrum Hemp-Extract (<0.0% THC) Made in the USA from premium organically grown Kentucky Hemp No additives or preservatives No Sugar, Gluten-Free, Keto, and Paleo-friendly Ethically sourced and Cruelty-free Proprietary restorative specific cannabinoids, terpenes, and adaptogen formula Benefits: Athletic Performance Muscle Recovery Anti-inflammatory Immunity Gut Health Energy