About this product

Start your day with an energy boost without the caffeine. Your morning ritual any time of day. We designed RISE to be subtle but maintaining a potent, superpower punch. Energize your body the natural way without caffeine. This product provides an energetic blend of terpenes, invigorating all-natural citrus flavor, and adaptogens that help you tackle the day. Nano-amplified to increase bioavailability and provide quicker onset action. This means you can consume less product because your body is able to efficiently absorb more of it, so you get more for less! With coconut-sourced MCT oil to improve the delivery of hemp’s much-acclaimed nutrients and to ensure a great tasting product. Terpenes Proprietary RISE Blend: Tangerine Terpenes, Orange Terpenes, Lemon Terpenes, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Geraniol, Phytol, Borneol, Alpha-Terpineol, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene Adaptogens: Ashwagandha and Chaga Premium Quality: We use premium quality ingredients in our oils, so you can be sure our hemp is the best quality available. Great Taste: We add premium MCT oil from coconuts to improve uptake of the hemp extract and to give RISE CBD its smooth taste without a harsh burn. Ethically sourced, Vegan Friendly & Cruelty-Free: All of our products are 100% natural and free from artificial flavoring, coloring, and additives. Our hemp is ethically sourced from a collective of growers that share our environmental philosophy and refrain from using pesticides on their farms. This product is vegan-friendly and 100% cruelty-free. We are so confident in the quality of our product that we offer a 100% money-back guarantee if you’re not completely satisfied with your product.