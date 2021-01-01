About this product

Start your day with an energy boost without the caffeine. Your morning ritual any time of day. We designed RISE to be subtle but maintaining a potent, superpower punch. Energize your body the natural way without caffeine. This product provides an energetic blend of terpenes, invigorating citrus, and powerful stress-relieving energy-producing adaptogens that help you tackle the day. Nano-amplified to increase bioavailability and provide quicker onset action. This means you can consume less product because your body is able to efficiently absorb more of it, so you get more for less! With coconut-sourced MCT oil to improve the delivery of hemp’s much-acclaimed nutrients and to ensure a great tasting product. Terpenes Proprietary RISE Blend: Tangerine Terpenes, Orange Terpenes, Lemon Terpenes, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Geraniol, Phytol, Borneol, Alpha-Terpineol, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene Read more about Terpenes Adaptogens: Ashwagandha and Chaga Read more about Adaptogens Premium Quality: We use premium quality ingredients in our oils, so you can be sure our hemp is the best quality available. CO2 extraction ensures the full spectrum of the plant's cannabinoids and essential oils are not damaged. Ethically sourced & Cruelty-Free: All of our products are 100% natural and free from artificial flavoring, coloring, and additives. Our hemp is ethically sourced from a collective of growers that share our environmental philosophy and refrain from using pesticides on their farms. Our products are 100% cruelty-free. We are so confident in the quality of our product that we offer a 100% money-back guarantee if you’re not completely satisfied with your product. Product Description: 750mg active CBD per bottle (25mg per Softgel) 30 servings Full Spectrum Hemp-Extract (<0.3% THC) Made in the USA from premium organically grown Kentucky Hemp No additives or preservatives No Sugar, Gluten-Free, Keto, and Paleo-friendly Ethically sourced and Cruelty-free Proprietary energy-specific cannabinoid, terpene, and adaptogen formula Benefits: Energy Boost Stress Relief Anti-inflammatory Immunity