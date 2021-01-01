 Loading…

Soothing Pillow and Mask Mist - 100mg CBD (Broad Spectrum)

by The Raw Botanics Co.

About this product

Amplified with a blend of linalool and eucalyptol terpenes, this product can help ease stress and even improve sleep. Whether it is used on your pillow or mask, the lavender and eucalyptus scent creates a feeling of total relaxation while smelling like you're resting in a luxurious spa. Our Pillow Mist / Mask Spray is intended to be sprayed on linens, masks, clothes, or skin. Although, this product is a high-quality food-grade oil that is edible it is not intended for consumption. Product Description: 100mg active CBD per bottle. Only 2-3 sprays needed per use Approximately 350 sprays per bottle Made in the USA from premium organically grown Kentucky Hemp Ethically sourced Vegan and Cruelty-free Proprietary calming specific cannabinoids and terpene based formula Benefits: Stress Relief Anti-anxiety Improved Sleep

About this brand

The Raw Botanics Co produces naturally grown, medical grade hemp-derived exotic cannabinoids CBD, CBN, CBG, & CBC. All of the products are custom formulated combining hemp with adaptogens, functional mushrooms and custom terpenes to enhance your wellbeing and provide an enhanced entourage effect.

