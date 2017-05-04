1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our GO blend is derived from a sativa strain with a high THC content to give you a boost of energy. Additionally, it is infused with Ayurvedic herbs that promote warmth, strength, and endurance.
on May 4th, 2017
Tasty and clear-headed! I've been using this before my morning run for the past month, and it's really made a difference in my mood throughout the day. It's such a clear-headed experience that it makes running an even more therapeutic experience.