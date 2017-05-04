 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Root of It All

Our GO blend is derived from a sativa strain with a high THC content to give you a boost of energy. Additionally, it is infused with Ayurvedic herbs that promote warmth, strength, and endurance.

Beaugidon

Tasty and clear-headed! I've been using this before my morning run for the past month, and it's really made a difference in my mood throughout the day. It's such a clear-headed experience that it makes running an even more therapeutic experience.

Introducing The Root of It All™ line of all-natural, cannabis-infused products. These products combine cutting-edge cannabis extracts with custom blends of ayurvedic essential oils drawn straight from the source and tailored to your needs.