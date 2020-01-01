 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  UNWIND Cannabis-Infused Sublingual Essential Oil

UNWIND Cannabis-Infused Sublingual Essential Oil

by The Root of It All

The Root of It All UNWIND Cannabis-Infused Sublingual Essential Oil

Revitalize your body the natural way with UNWIND for recharging! Our essential oil is made with a 3:1 ratio of CBD to THC to revive your senses after mentally and physically draining days. UNWIND is infused with an Ayurvedic blend of turmeric, black pepper, and cloves; ingredients known to recharge and revive your mind and body, naturally. UNWIND is plant-based, gluten-free, vegan, and allergy friendly.

About this brand

Introducing The Root of It All™ line of all-natural, cannabis-infused products. These products combine cutting-edge cannabis extracts with custom blends of ayurvedic essential oils drawn straight from the source and tailored to your needs.