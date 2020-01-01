About this product

Revitalize your body the natural way with UNWIND for recharging! Our essential oil is made with a 3:1 ratio of CBD to THC to revive your senses after mentally and physically draining days. UNWIND is infused with an Ayurvedic blend of turmeric, black pepper, and cloves; ingredients known to recharge and revive your mind and body, naturally. UNWIND is plant-based, gluten-free, vegan, and allergy friendly.