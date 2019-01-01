 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blueberry Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

by The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds

The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds Cannabis Seeds Blueberry Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

$30.00MSRP

TheSeedPharm.com Blueberry Marijuana Seeds, Its true genetics are unknown. Some say OG Kush is a mix of ChemDawg with a Lemon Thai and Pakistani Kush. Others say that it’s just a special cutting of ChemDawg from the early 90s. Even the meaning of the name OG has been debated; with some saying it means Original Gangster. However, now, because of its origins, most people agree it means Ocean Grown. One thing that is not debated is the popularity of this Blueberry Marijuana Seeds, feminized cannabis strain. From Hollywood movie stars and rappers to medical marijuana users, OG Kush is loved by many. The most obvious trait of OG Kush is its strong, unique, very dank, slightly citrus aroma, almost like fuel or strong detergent. The flavor of Blueberry Marijuana Seeds is equally as strong and dank, with a long-lasting aftertaste. OG Kush is an extremely strong cannabis strain, with most experienced smokers listing it as one of their favorites. The effect is as strong physically as it is mentally. Though its effect is like an Sativa, the strain's genetics are mostly Indica. The effect is as strong and complex as the flavor. Blueberry Marijuana Seeds take around 8 weeks to flower and on average the yield is 65 grams per plant. OG Kush is known to stretch slightly during growth but soon starts to fill out during flowering. Generally, it will reach a height of 90 to 160 cm. Blueberry Marijuana Seeds buds are large and dense, lime green clusters covered with a large amount of resin. There are many good reasons why OG Kush has become so popular. Now available as a feminized variety from The Seed Pharm, so you can try out this amazing strain yourself.

About this strain

Blueberry

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Pinene

A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

About this brand

We carry feminized, auto flowering, and medical marijuana seeds. You can buy our cannabis seeds through our site online. We are located in Canada so we make ordering comfortable for all of north America to buy our marijuana seeds for sale. The Seed Pharm is proud of our cannabis seeds for sale. If you are a medical grower or a craft grower, we have the best strains available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid for Cannabis Seeds. Our pot seeds for sale are strains that have large yields and high THC content. Our prices reflect the marijuana seeds quality and productivity. Buying cheaper marijuana seeds for sale maybe time consuming when producing the best plants on the planet. The Seed Pharm is dedicated in giving you the best quality service and as well producing high yielding marijuana seeds for sale. We have one of the biggest selections online of indoor and outdoor marijuana seeds for sale. Auto flowering marijuana seeds are quick to flower and will automatically flower during the light cycle. Our feminized seeds will produce female plants that is the smokable part which contains thc. We have some of the best deals online for marijuana seeds. Our stealth shipping will make sure that you receive your marijuana seeds for sale are received in good time. Buying our Canadian marijuana seeds is secure as we keep your information discreet and payment processing secret as well. You may pay for your pot seeds online by credit card, email transfer or cash. You can make your online order for your cannabis seeds by communicating with us on chat, phone and or email. We are always here to serve you and provide any answer you need to help with your growing of our marijuana seeds for sale.