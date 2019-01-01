 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds

TheSeedPharm.com Malawi Gold Marijuana Seeds are harvested exclusively in the northern plateau of Malawi, Malawi Gold seeds is a subtropical strain of marijuana best known for its sweet and earthly scent with a hint of lemon tang. It gets this flavor from its dense buds which grow in abundance and quality. It is a typical pure sativa strain with a large but thin fan-like leaves and a Christmas tree-like structure. Malawi Gold Marijuana Seeds are locally known as Chamba and is considered one of the finest and most sought after strains of sativa.

Malawi Gold is a legendary landrace strain that has grown naturally in Malawi for generations. Its morphology remains consistent, uniform, and adaptable to its native climate. Malawi Gold grows tall plants with long, resin-caked buds that express a low calyx-to-leaf ratio. This strain offers an enticing floral aroma with latent fragrances of herbs and earth. If you are lucky enough to encounter this mythic bud, cherish its potent and invigorating effects, as you are consuming one of the surviving ancestors of modern cannabis.  

 

We carry feminized, auto flowering, and medical marijuana seeds. You can buy our cannabis seeds through our site online. We are located in Canada so we make ordering comfortable for all of north America to buy our marijuana seeds for sale. The Seed Pharm is proud of our cannabis seeds for sale. If you are a medical grower or a craft grower, we have the best strains available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid for Cannabis Seeds. Our pot seeds for sale are strains that have large yields and high THC content. Our prices reflect the marijuana seeds quality and productivity. Buying cheaper marijuana seeds for sale maybe time consuming when producing the best plants on the planet. The Seed Pharm is dedicated in giving you the best quality service and as well producing high yielding marijuana seeds for sale. We have one of the biggest selections online of indoor and outdoor marijuana seeds for sale. Auto flowering marijuana seeds are quick to flower and will automatically flower during the light cycle. Our feminized seeds will produce female plants that is the smokable part which contains thc. We have some of the best deals online for marijuana seeds. Our stealth shipping will make sure that you receive your marijuana seeds for sale are received in good time. Buying our Canadian marijuana seeds is secure as we keep your information discreet and payment processing secret as well. You may pay for your pot seeds online by credit card, email transfer or cash. You can make your online order for your cannabis seeds by communicating with us on chat, phone and or email. We are always here to serve you and provide any answer you need to help with your growing of our marijuana seeds for sale.