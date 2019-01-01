Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com
TheSeedPharm.com Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds are one of the best-known strains of cannabis in the world. Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds soon became the standard for indoor growing. She is the winner of the most cannabis awards world-wide. Now Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds strain is both auto-flowering and feminized. Northern Lights Auto-flower is great for growing indoors but can also been grown outdoors in warm climates. The plant starts growing and producing flowers almost immediately, and is ready for harvest in only 9 to 10 weeks from planting the seeds. Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds Automatic gives a generous harvest and might be one of the highest-yielding auto-flowering strains available. Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds Grow to a height of around 90-120 cm, it is quite a large plant for an auto-flowering variety, but this is matched in its yield. Northern Lights has a sweet taste and a comfortable physical effect. It will make patients feel happy, euphoric and relaxed. Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds are best known to relief stress, pain, depression and insomnia which also makes it a great plant for medical users to help with Anxiety, Migraines, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Hypertension.
Northern Lights
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.