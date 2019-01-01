 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. 40MM BB8 Grinder

40MM BB8 Grinder

by The Source of All

Write a review
The Source of All Other Miscellaneous 40MM BB8 Grinder

$16.99MSRP

About this product

Introducing the 40MM BB8 Grinder. This is a 3 piece herb grinder and features 12 razor sharp teeth. The grinder provides a consistent and efficient grind upon every use. The BB-8 design is a unique shape and a fan favorite. The 3 Piece grinders come apart and feature a magnetic top, tooth section, and a chamber.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Source of All Logo
The Source of All is the most trusted online smoke shop providing you with FREE SAME-DAY USA SHIPPING and the best prices on bongs, dab rigs, vaporizers, e-juices, hand pipes, grinders, and more!