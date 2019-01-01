 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Yocan Evolve D Plus

Yocan Evolve D Plus

by The Source of All

Write a review
The Source of All Vaping Vape Pens Yocan Evolve D Plus

$22.99MSRP

About this product

The Yocan Evolve-D Plus is guaranteed to take your dry herb experience to another level. TheYocan Evolve-D Plus features a multi-functional mouthpiece, large chamber for packing dry herb and tobacco, fast heating vapor output dual coils. To top it off, this vape has a built-in silicone container allowing you to stash your goods and making it convenient to repack the chamber when needed. It is equipped with a 1100mah battery that'll last you hours. The D-Plus is an awesome on-the-go dry herb vaporizer from Yocan. Features: Atomizer Battery 1100mah Extra Coil Cleaning Brush Micro USB Cable *This item is to to be used with tobacco products only.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Source of All Logo
The Source of All is the most trusted online smoke shop providing you with FREE SAME-DAY USA SHIPPING and the best prices on bongs, dab rigs, vaporizers, e-juices, hand pipes, grinders, and more!