Yocan Evolve Plus XL

by The Source of All

$32.99MSRP

About this product

The Yocan Evolve Plus XL vaporizer is a revolutionary concentrate vaporizer. The Yocan Evolve and Evolve Plus vaporizers were outstanding vapes in their own rights, however the Yocan Evolve Plus XL is an upgrade. The XL is equipped with four quartz coils, which allows for huge rips and cloud type smoke from the vape. The four quartz coils also creates pure and clean vapor providing you with more flavor. With the XL Vaporizer there is no more sticky thread to screw on and off like the previous vaporizers. The XL introduces a magnetic connection between the atomizer tube and the base. This vape provides you with quality and convenience, what else could you want from a vape? Be sure to purchase a pack of Yocan Evolve Plus XL Replacement Coils with your order! Features: Atomizer Small Dabber Tool Lanyard Battery 1400MAH Micro USB Cable Extra Four Quartz Coil Hanging Jar Silicone Jar Lid Dual Compartment Silicone Jar

About this brand

The Source of All is the most trusted online smoke shop providing you with FREE SAME-DAY USA SHIPPING and the best prices on bongs, dab rigs, vaporizers, e-juices, hand pipes, grinders, and more!