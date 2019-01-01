 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Yocan Flick Vaporizer

by The Source of All

$24.99MSRP

About this product

The Yocan Flick is a game changing cartridge system battery. It's very similar to the ultra popular Yocan Hive, however the Flick is even more discreet! The Flick gets it name from the flip-top design it features that is reminiscent of a Zippo lighter. The flip-top lid protects the battery from damage and prevents debris from falling into the mouthpiece. Similar to the other Yocan cartridge system vapes, the Flick features a 2-in-1 design allowing use for thinner legal oils and thicker legal waxy substances. As a result, the starter kit comes with 2 different atomizers allowing you to choose what you want to vape. Each atomizer is connected to the Flick magnetically making it easy to swap one atomizer for another. The magnetic adapters use an industry cartridge standard 510 threading. Therefore you are able to utilize your own cartridge with the Flick if it is compatible. The Flick features the highest vape technology. The battery can be controlled from a single button. To activate the device press the button 5 times and then press and hold the button to enjoy the vapor from the mouthpiece. In addition, the device features a clear window that allows you to see the oil level from your cartridge without having to take the cartridge out of the device. The Flick is built with a 650mAh battery and features micro USB charging. In addition, the Flick can be used while charging the device. Features: Yocan Flick Starter Kit Flip-top Design 2 Atomizers (Thin & Thick) Dimensions: 81mm x 67mm x 31mm 510 Thread Magnetic Adapter Connection 650mAh Battery Glass Quartz Atomizer For Thick Legal Oils Top Fill Atomizer for Thin Legal Oils with no Leakage Design Single Button System (Press 5 Times to Activate) Micro USB Charging Able to Use While Charging 4 Colors Available

About this brand

The Source of All Logo
The Source of All is the most trusted online smoke shop providing you with FREE SAME-DAY USA SHIPPING and the best prices on bongs, dab rigs, vaporizers, e-juices, hand pipes, grinders, and more!