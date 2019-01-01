About this product

The Yocan Magneto is a game-changer concentrate vaporizer! This all-in-one device includes everything you need to take your product with you. The Magneto is equipped with a magnetic ceramic coil, dabber tool, and built-in silicone jar. Everything you need in a vape is packed into the Magneto. It's the perfect on-the-go concentrate vaporizer providing you with the ultimate convenience. Features: Magnetic Connection Ceramic Coil 1100mAh Battery (long lasting) Built in 2ml Silicone Jar Micro USB Charging What's Included: Magneto Vape Battery Instructional Card USB Cable for Charging Gift Box Package