About this product

The Yocan Torch E-Nail has convenience written all over it. The Torch is a domeless portable e-nail that is compatible with pretty much every glass piece you can think of. It fits both 14mm and 18mm male and female joints. The Yocan Torch features a quartz dual coil, which provides the cleanest and smoothest experience. It also features a 1100mah battery that will last a long time before having to recharge it. If you're looking for a convenient e-nail that you can travel with and depend on to last a long time, be sure to purchase the Yocan Torch Portable E-nail. Features: Quartz Dual Coil Dabber Tool USB Cable Glass Tube Instructions Compatible with Male/Female 14mm/18mm attachments.

About this brand

The Source of All is the most trusted online smoke shop providing you with FREE SAME-DAY USA SHIPPING and the best prices on bongs, dab rigs, vaporizers, e-juices, hand pipes, grinders, and more!